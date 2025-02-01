Australia hand Sri Lanka their biggest Test defeat as Kuhnemann, Lyon star in Galle

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia steamroll Sri Lanka in Galle.

Within two minutes of the Australian women registering the historic 16-0 whitewash over England in Melbourne, the men's team handed Sri Lanka a drubbing in the first Test at Galle on Saturday, February 1.

Both the men's and women's teams matched toe-to-toe in dismantling the opposition sides. While the Aussie women brushed England aside in the pink-ball test by an innings and 122 runs and bag the series 16-0, the men's team thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs.

In the Galle Test, the Aussies made the fixture a no-match one. They overcame the weather threat to steamroll Sri Lanka in the match that effectively lasted only nine sessions.

The hosts lost a crucial toss as the visitors piled up a mountain of 654/6d with Usman Khawaja hitting 232, Steve Smith getting to his 35th test ton with 141 and debutant Josh Inglis making 102 in the first innings.

The Lankan Lions were no match for the Aussies. They kept falling to the spin of Matt Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon, while Mitchell Starc also got a brace. Kuhnemann took his second five-wicket haul of his career as he played a vital role in the Aussies wrapping the Lankan Lions for 165.

Captain Steve decided to enforce the follow on early on Day 4 and the hosts had a minor hope for a draw with rain around in late afternoon. However, they could not hold on for much longer and fell apart once again in the second innings.

Dinesh Chandimal, who had hit the lone fifty for the hosts in the first innings, kept the fight going with a 69-run stand for the third wicket alongside Angelo Matthews, while Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis also chipped with some fighting brief knocks. Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who took three wickets in the first innings, made a valiant 53 but the hosts could not make a contest out of it as Kunhemann and Lyon picked four wickets each to bowl the hosts for 247 and inflicted the biggest loss on them.

Biggest defeats for Sri Lanka in tests by an innings:

1 - Lost by innings and 242 runs vs AUS, Galle, 2025

2 - Lost by innings and 239 runs vs IND, Nagpur, 2017

3 - Lost by innings and 229 runs vs SA, Cape Town, 2001

4 - Lost by innings and 222 runs vs PAK, Colombo (SSC), 2023

5 - Lost by innings and 222 runs vs IND, Mohali, 2022