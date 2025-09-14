Australia hand embarrassing defeat to India at home ahead of ODI World Cup 2025 Australia thrashed India by eight wickets in the 1st ODI at Mullanpur. Despite a strong start, India’s low strike rate and ineffective bowling cost them. Mooney and Sutherland sealed an easy chase as India now face pressure ahead of the ODI World Cup 2025.

Chandigarh:

Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. With the ODI World Cup approaching, it was a crucial chance for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side to make a statement against a strong contender. However, India faltered significantly in the middle overs, especially with their bowling, as none of their strategies came together effectively.

Batting first, the Indian openers, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, stitched a 114-run partnership, but their strike rate was always a concern. Smriti made 58 runs off 63 runs, which was decent, but Pratika failed to establish her authority as far as the strike rate is concerned. She is one of the most consistent performers for India, but unless she improves her strike rate, it will be difficult for the 25-year-old.

Batting at three, Harleen Deol also played to her merit, scoring 54 runs. After that, the Indian players couldn’t make the most of the opportunity. Jemimah Rodrigues, among others, struggled with the strike rate as India posted 281 runs on the board in the first innings.

Too easy for Australia

When it came to the chase, the Australian batters made it look extremely comfortable. Kranti Goud sent captain Alyssa Healy early, but since then, nothing have gone in India’s favour. The other opener, Phoebe Litchfield, made 88 runs off 80 balls. The most impressive part was the strike rate.

Legendary all-rounder Ellyse Perry had to leave the field with an injury. However, that didn’t spoil Australia’s party. Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland made unbeaten 77 and 54, respectively, as Australia won the match with 35 balls to spare. Following the defeat, India now need to introspect, work on the strike rate and get back into the winning ways before the ODI World Cup.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud