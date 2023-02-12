IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Following embarrassing loss in Nagpur, Australia fly in Mitchell Swepson's replacement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Swepson

Australia have called up Matt Kuhnemann for the 2nd Test vs India as Mitchell Swepson will be heading home for the birth of his child.

Swepson was't part of the eleven as Australia fell to an innings and 132-run defeat against India. On the other hand, Kuhnemann, who is yet to make his Test debut for Australia, played in four One Day Internationals against Sri Lanka in the middle of 2022 and took six wickets.

The first Test saw India spin Australia to an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 132 runs, bowling them out for just 91 runs in the 2nd innings. This is Australia's second lowest total against India, the first being 83 in 1981 in Melbourne. India's dominance was on full display as they scaped 10 Australian wickets within a session, and that goes a long way in saying how poor Australia were in this Test.

“Playing in India, the game really speeds up. It’s a good thing if you are on top. But if you are behind, it can be really challenging. I thought all their bowlers bowled really well. They really put the pressure on us and next time we've got to find a way to manage that,” said Pat Cummins after the match.

The caravan now moves to Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, where the 2nd Test match is set to be played, starting on Feb 17.

India vs Australia: Test Series Schedule

2nd Test: Feb 17 - Feb 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3rd Test: Mar 01 - Mar 05 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

4th Test: Mar 09 - Mar 13, Monat Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Australia's Updated Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

