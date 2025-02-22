Australia flex batting muscles to record historic Champions Trophy run-chase, win first time in 16 years Josh Inglis' century and Alex Carey's impactful 69 helped Australia register a historic win over England in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. They registered the highest successful run-chase in the tournament's history.

No Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis but yet, Australia managed to script history in the Champions Trophy 2025. Courtesy of a batting masterclass from Josh Inglis, the Steve Smith-led side chased 352 runs, the most in the history of the Champions Trophy and also in any ICC white-ball tournament. Interestingly, it was also Australia’s first win in 16 years in the tournament.

Since the 2009 Champions Trophy final, Australia haven’t won a single game in the tournament. Many of their games were called off due to rain or they suffered a defeat in the remaining. After England posted such a mammoth total in the first innings, Australia were thought to be heading in the same direction before Inglis and Alex Carey changed the course of the game with a phenomenal 146-run partnership.

In the first innings, England had a stunning time, as Ben Duckett made 165 runs - the most by a cricketer in Champions Trophy history. Joe Root supported him well in the middle, with a knock of 68 runs. Other batters, such as Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler had the right intent but they failed to capitalize on the starts. Nevertheless, Duckett kept playing an attacking brand of cricket as England posted 352 runs.

Travis Head and Steve Smith had a massive responsibility with the bat in the second innings but the two experienced cricketers failed to prove their mettle. Head departed for six, while Smith made five. Australia were reduced to 27/2 but that didn’t dampen their spirit. Matthew Short played a vital knock of 63 runs, while Marnus Labuschagne made 47.

They set the platform for Carey and Inglis to dominate. Carey, who picked up two stunning catches in the first innings, made 69 runs while Inglis remained unbeaten for 120 runs. He sulked in all the pressure and didn’t let anything distract him and eventually helped Australia register a massive win. Glenn Maxwell supported him well in the end, with an unbeaten 32 runs off 15 balls as the Kangaroos chased it down in 47.3 overs.