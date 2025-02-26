Australia fast bowler ends 16-year state career, will continue to play for country and in T20 leagues With so much cricket being played these days, predominantly the T20s, the players are opting to stay away from certain formats in order to be available in T20 leagues. Australia fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been added to this list now.

Australia's left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has announced his retirement from state cricket after spending a staggering 16 years at Western Australia. However, he will continue to play in the T20 leagues across the world and will also remain available for national selection. Behrendorff has played 17 T20Is and 12 ODIs so far for Australia with his last appearance for the country coming 12 months ago.

"It is the end of one chapter which has been a really exciting one. It's been so much fun. I've been able to live my childhood dream of playing state cricket to then have played cricket for Australia as well. The WACA ground has been my home for so long now," Behrendorff after announcing his retirement.

For the unversed, the 35-year-old joined Western Australia when he was only 19 and soon became a key part of their bowling attack across all formats. With the team, Behrendorff won five One-Day Cup titles and played his final List A game for the state at the start of the current season.

Notably, Behrendorff gave up his red-ball career in the 2017-18 season due to constant injuries but picked up 126 wickets at 23.85 in 31 first-class matches. At one point, during the early part of his career, the left-arm quick was even considered a potential replacement for Mitchell Johnson in Australia's Test team.

Behrendorff doesn't have any immediate plans to play more T20 franchise cricket but many teams might look at him now that he would be available for a longer period. Moreover, he is eyeing to spend more time with his family now. "It played a huge part in my decision to retire. I know that I'm away with international commitments, franchise leagues and the like, but I want to be home and present for my kids. In particular, things like school pick-up and drop-off. To be able to do those things I don't always get to do, to spend more quality time with my wife, Juvelle … to be able to immerse myself more in family life," Behrendorff added.