Australia extend T20I winning streak with victory over South Africa; David, Hazlewood star Australia defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the first T20I of the series. Tim David was the star with the bat, scoring 83 runs off 52 balls, while Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshius clinched three wickets each. Ryan Rickelton's half-century for the Proteas went in vain.

Darwin:

Australia defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the first T20I at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The Mitchell Marsh-led side had a difficult start to the game, being reduced to 75/6 at one stage. The Proteas pacers, particularly Kagiso Rabada and Kwena Maphaka, delivered a cracking start which put the hosts on the back foot.

However, things changed soon after that. Tim David arrived at the crease and changed the complexion of the match. Despite losing several wickets, the flamboyant batter didn’t shy from playing an attacking brand of cricket, which helped the team post 178 runs on the board in the first innings. He smacked 83 runs off 52 balls, but not before Tristan Stubbs dropped him on 56.

Marsh went on to add 27 more runs in the middle, and that arguably decided the fate of the game. Apart from Marsh, Cameron Green also had a gun day with the bat, scoring 35 runs off 13 balls. Notably, Australia adapted the idea of playing an aggressive brand of cricket throughout the course of the 20 overs, as all the batters looked to hit the ball without being concerned about losing more wickets. This could be their template leading to the T20 World Cup in 2026.

Rickelton’s fightback went in vain

Meanwhile, when it came to the chase, Proteas opener Ryan Rickelton produced a good show, scoring 71 runs off 55 balls. However, he didn’t receive enough support from the other end. Stubbs played a key knock of 37 runs, but the rest of the batters flopped to get going, and South Africa were bundled for 161 runs.

Hazlewood starred with the ball for Australia, as the ace pacer clinched three wickets. In the absence of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, he lived up to the expectations and bowled well with the new ball and also in the middle overs. Apart from that, Ben Dwarshius also clinched three. With the win, Australia extended their winning streak in T20Is. Currently, they won nine consecutive matches, which is the most by any Australian T20I side.