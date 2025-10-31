Australia ends India's 10-match unbeaten streak at MCG, take 1-0 lead in series Australia cruised to an easy win in the second T20I at the MCG, chasing down India’s 125 with ease. Abhishek Sharma’s 68 was India’s only highlight, while Mitchell Marsh led Australia’s charge with a brisk 46 as the hosts dominated throughout.

Melbourne:

Australia dominated the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, outclassing India in every department. From the very beginning, the hosts looked in complete control, while India struggled to find rhythm with either bat or ball.

Abhishek Sharma was the lone bright spot for the visitors, launching a fiery assault early on. He smashed 68 off 37 balls, but received little support from the other end. His opening partner, Shubman Gill, fell cheaply for five, while Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Axar Patel managed only single-digit scores. Later, Harshit Rana showed some fight with a gritty 35 off 33 deliveries, adding a crucial 56-run stand that helped India reach a modest 125.

In reply, Australia made light work of the chase. Travis Head set the tone with a quickfire 28 from 15 balls, before skipper Mitchell Marsh took charge. The Australian captain led from the front, hammering 46 off 26 deliveries to ensure there were no hiccups. Even after his dismissal, the hosts maintained their momentum and cruised to victory with more than six overs to spare.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets each, as Australia won the match by four wickets.

The Men in Blue now need to reflect on their approach in T20I cricket, as the batters heavily struggled in the pace-friendly conditions. That is one area that the team needs to improve, or else, the series will only get difficult for the visitors.

India vs Australia Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood