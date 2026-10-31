Australia dethroned, loses top spot in WTC points table as South Africa clinch 176-run win to seal Test series

New Delhi:

South Africa defeated Australia by 176 runs in the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town to seal the three-match Test series 2-1. They suffered a crushing defeat in the opening game of the series, but the Temba Bavuma-led side proved their mettle at home and won consecutive Tests to seal a sensational comeback in the series.

In the third Test, Australia secured a comfortable 100-run lead after the first innings, but the Proteas rose to the occasion in the second, winning the match rather comfortably. With the bat, Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder stitched a valuable partnership of 154 runs, which completely changed South Africa’s fortune. Courtesy of their century each and a handy knock of 62 runs from opener Marques Ackerman, the hosts posted 387 runs in the second innings.

Australia needed 288 runs to win the Test and seal the series, but their batting unit flopped miserably on Day 5 of the Test. Opener Matthew Renshaw scored a duck, while Marnus Labuschagne failed to make an impact as well. Kagiso Rabada’s twin blow left Australia miserable as they failed to build anything after the poor start.

The Pat Cummins-led side lost wickets at regular intervals as Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey and Cooper Conolly walked back one after the other, leaving Australia at 42/6 at one stage. Cameron Green was the only cricketer to put up a fight, but his innings eventually ended on 27 runs off 100 balls. Afterward, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon delayed the result as they couldn’t save it.

For South Africa, Simon Harmer stole the show on Day 5, claiming a six-wicket haul. Rabada ended with three wickets as South Africa registered a memorable series win in Cape Town.

Now, with the win, they have moved to second on the World Test Championship points table. Australia, who were the league leaders, have been reduced to three, with New Zealand moving to the top spot. India, in the meantime, are fourth on the list, as Bangladesh’s defeat to West Indies earlier in the day helped the team.

WTC points table:

Team Point percentage New Zealand 72.22 South Africa 71.43 Australia 69.23 India 51.52 Bangladesh 47.62 England 38.54 Sri Lanka 33.33 West Indies 26.92 Pakistan 4.63

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