Australia crush South Africa in third clash, hand them their biggest ODI loss in history Australia put in a brilliant show against South Africa in thr third ODI of the series between the two sides, scoring 431 runs in the first innings, the Men in Yellow helped themselves to a 276-run victory against the Proteas.

Mackay, Australia:

South Africa was completely dismantled by Australia in the third ODI of the series between the two sides. The two sides locked horns in the third clash at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 24, and the game saw Australia register a whopping 276-run victory, handing the Proteas their biggest ever loss in ODI history.

The clash between the two sides began with Australia coming in to bat first, and the side got off to an incredible start. The side opened with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh completing their centuries. Head amassed 142 runs in 103 balls, with Marsh scoring 100 runs in 106 balls.

Furthermore, Cameron Green and Alex Carey put forth a brilliant show, amassing 118 and 50 runs, respectively. Australia’s incredible performance with the bat saw them post a mammoth total of 431 runs in the first innings of the game. As for South Africa, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy were the only wicket takers of the game with one wicket each to their name.

South Africa fails to perform with the bat in second innings

Coming out to chase down the target, South Africa failed to get off to a good start, as openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton departed on scores of 2 and 11 runs, respectively. Temba Bavuma added 19 runs to the board, alongside Tony de Zorzi, who scored 33 runs in 30 deliveries.

Dewald Brevis was the highest run getter for the Proteas in the second innings with 49 runs in 28 deliveries. Australia’s incredible performance with the ball saw South Africa bundled out on a score of 155, as the Aussies won the game by 276 runs, handing South Africa their biggest loss in ODI history.

Cooper Connolly was the highest wicket-taker for Australia with five wickets to his name. Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott took two wickets each, alongside Adam Zampa, who took one wicket as well.

