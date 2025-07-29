Australia create history, level India's major feat in T20Is with 5-0 series win over West Indies Australia defeated the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I played today at Warner Park in St Kitts. For the fifth consecutive time, the visitors chased down the score successfully, this time gunning down 171 runs with four wickets in hand to level India's massive feat in T20Is.

Australia defeated the West Indies in the fifth and final T20I, chasing down the 171-run target successfully. With this win, they completed a historic whitewash of the home team and for the first time, won all matches of a five-match T20I series in their cricket history. Moreover, Australia are only the second major team to win a five-match series 5-0 in T20Is, with India being the only other team to do so in 2020 against New Zealand away from home.

Notably, India were also the first team to win all T20Is of a five-match series five years and despite more than 100 countries playing the format, this has happened only for the sixth time today with Australia joining the list. Apart from India and Australia, the other teams to achieve this special feat are - Malaysia, Cayman Islands, Tanzania and Spain.

Spain have registered 5-0 series wins twice - once against Croatia in 2024 and earlier against Isle of Man. However, their 5-0 series win against Isle of Man came in a six-match T20I series and hence, it isn't considered in this record of winning all matches in a series comprising five matches or more.

Teams to win all matches in a five-match T20I series

Team Opposition Year India New Zealand 2020 Malaysia Hong Kong 2020 Cayman Islands Bahamas 2022 Tanzania Rwanda 2022 Spain Croatia 2024 Australia West Indies 2025

What happened in AUS vs WI fifth T20I?

For the fifth consecutive time in the series, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Within the powerplay overs, the hosts were reduced to 32/3 and then Shimron Hetmyer continued his great form, smashing a half-century as he scored 52 runs off 31 balls. Sherfne Rutherford also scored 35 runs off 17 balls but the West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals before getting bundled out for 170 runs in the final over.

It was yet another dominating display from Australia's bowling attack as all of their six bowlers picked up at least a wicket, with Ben Dwarshuis being most successful thanks to his figures of 3/41. Australia's chase didn't begin to their plan as their top three - Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, and Josh Inglis - were back in the hut with only 25 runs on the board.

Carnage from David and Owen propels Australia

However, Tim David came out all guns blazing in the powerplay to smash his way to 30 runs off just 12 balls with a four and four sixes. Mitchell Owen followed his footsteps to score 37 runs in 17 balls with three fours and as many sixes. Even though the visitors kept losing wickets, Australia were always ahead in the chase and got over the line in 17 overs to complete a historic whitewash of the West Indies away from home.

