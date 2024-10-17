Australia continue to sweat over Alyssa Healy's fitness as semifinal clash with South Africa draws closer

Follow us on Image Source : AP Alyssa Healy.

Australia are going to give their designated captain Alyssa Healy "every opportunity and possibility" to play against South Africa in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday, October 17 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Healy sustained a foot injury in the game against Pakistan and pulled up really sore the following day. She was forced to miss the clash against India as she used crutches to walk.

The 34-year-old chose to stay away from the optional team training session at the ICC Academy on Wednesday night. Her teammate Ellyse Perry has confirmed that their medical staff is going to give Healy the best possible chance of playing against the Proteas in the knock-out clash on Thursday evening.

"As it stands, it's the same thing for Midgie (Alyssa Healy), the medical staff and the team are going to give her every opportunity and possibility of playing tomorrow night," Perry was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "I don't think anything's changed in that respect. We'll just have to see in the next 24 hours."

Healy is the second Australian to suffer an injury in the tournament after Tayla Vlaeminck was ruled out of the tournament with a dislocated bowling shoulder. However, Perry said that these injuries have brought their side closer to one another and fuelled their desire to do well in the tournament.

"When stuff like that happens and you see things bringing your mate down like injury, it probably just strengthens that resolve to get around each other and be supportive," Perry added. "But it's really important to stay consistent and stick to the same processes that we've got and maintain that level of emotional consistency. Midge is such an important leader in our group and is still contributing just as much. So not too much has changed."