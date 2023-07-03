Australia coach Andrew McDonald disappointed with McCullum's comments on after Bairstow dismissal controversy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI England and Australia players relations are not the same after Bairstow dismissal controversy

The Ashes is heating up. One of the most prestigious trophies in Test cricket between England and Australia is at stake and the players and former cricketers alike are at the loggerheads at the moment. The reason is Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on the fifth day of the Lord's Test which Australia won by 43 runs. Many current and former England cricketers are calling the dismissal against the spirit of the game even as it is well within the laws of the sport.

Even England's Test head coach Brendon McCullum is not happy with what happened in the middle and conceded that the relations between the sides might not be the same. He also stated that his team will now be focusing on coming back into the series and win the Ashes. McCullum also hinted that the players of two teams not having a beer, the tradition that is being followed since long time.

"I can't imagine we'll be having a beer anytime soon, if that's what you're asking. From our point of view, we've got three Test matches to try and land some blows and try and win the Ashes and that's where our focus will be," McCullum said while speaking to Test Match Special.

Responding to his counterpart's statement, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald was disappointed but reckoned that just the emotions are coming out in the aftermatch of the incident. He felt that the relations will improve once the dust settles down. "I haven't spoken to him, [have] heard that comment for the first time, and somewhat disappointed by that.

"I think there's a bit of emotion in that, to be honest. It's very soon after something happens. I'm not one to hold a grudge too much. I've been through enough to know you can let things go. But I think to ruin a tradition that's been so long, such a big series, I think the feelings from a few people will definitely change as the series goes on. Maybe if we weren't to do what we always do and have a beer together and say well done, great effort and all that kind of stuff it would be sad. But I think that was just emotion," McDonald added.

Latest Cricket News