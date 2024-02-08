Australia captain Mitchell Marsh tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of T20I series against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Marsh

COVID-19 continues to rock Australia in the ongoing home season as their T20I captain Mitchell Marsh has been tested positive for the virus. The three-match T20I series between Australia and West Indies is set to get underway on February 9 with the opener to take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. But Marsh testing positive for COVID is certainly a blow to the home team.

According to a report in Fox Sports, Marsh has been given a green signal to play the first T20I but will use a separate dressing room area during the match. Moreover, he will also have keep safe distance from his teammates during the match and not indulge in celebrations either in accordance with Cricket Australia protocols.

Marsh is the third Australia cricketer to be tested positive this summer as Josh Inglis and Cameron Green played with the virus earlier. Moreover, Green was also shooed away his teammate Josh Hazlewood during the Test match against the West Indies at the Gabba.

Meanwhile, the series against the West Indies and the following one against New Zealand is very important for Australia keeping in mind the T20 World Cup that is set to be played later this year in June. Though Australia have not announced him as permanent captain in the format, Mitchell Marsh is likely to lead them in the mega event as well. Interestingly, Marsh has been named the captain for New Zealand T20Is in the presence of Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins which indicates that the former is certainly a captaincy candidate for the World Cup.

Australia squad for West Indies T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa