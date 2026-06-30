Australia book ticket to Women's World Cup 2026 final, register dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies

New Delhi:

Australia put forth a dominant performance against the West Indies in the 1st semi-final of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides met at The Oval on June 30th, and Australia managed to defeat the West Indies and reached the final of the tournament.

The clash began with the Windies coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph scoring 30 and 16 runs, respectively. Shemaine Campbelle scored 22 runs to her name, with Deandra Dottin going unbeaten on a score of 26 runs in the lower order as the West Indies posted a total of 125 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Australia, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, and Georgia Wareham were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Annabel Sutherland took one wicket to her name as well, continuing her brilliance in the tournament.

Beth Mooney propelled Australia to a stellar victory

Speaking of the run chase, Australia women opened their innings with Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney coming out to bat. Voll was dismissed on a score of 16 runs, whereas Mooney stood strong. Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry failed to put in a good show, as they departed on scores of 4 and 2, respectively.

Ashleigh Gardner went unbeaten on a score of 35 runs in 20 deliveries, while Beth Mooney starred with the bat, scoring 61* runs in 36 deliveries, propelling Australia to a sensational victory against the West Indies.

As for the West Indies, Chinelle Henry and Hayley Matthews were the only wicket-takers with one wicket each to their name as Australia registered an eight-wicket victory to reach the T20 World Cup final.

With the first finalist decided, the second semi-final of the tournament will be played between England and South Africa. The two sides will meet at The Oval as well on July 1st, and both sides will hope to put in a good performance as they aim to reach the summit clash of the marquee tournament. Both England and South Africa have been in good form, and a fierce clash is on the cards for the teams.

Also Read: