Australia appoint Michael Hussey in expanded coaching role ahead of major cricketing events across formats

New Delhi:

Cricket Australia has announced the appointment of Michael Hussey as consultant ahead of several marquee international events, including the 2027 Ashes, the ODI World Cup and the 2028 T20 events. The appointment will see Hussey work across formats, with particular responsibility for providing guidance in the shortest format of the game.

Notably, his assignment includes Australia's preparations for the T20 competition at the Los Angeles Olympics and the 2028 T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Hussey's expanded involvement will begin with Australia's forthcoming T20I series against England. He will subsequently assist with preparations for the New Zealand Test series in Perth, which will mark the start of a more substantial association with the national coaching group.

Hussey’s previous association with Cricket Australia

The former batter has previously worked with the Australian side through brief coaching assignments under head coach Andrew McDonald. His contributions largely involved batting support ahead of the annual Perth Test. However, commitments as a commentator and coaching responsibilities with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and Welsh Fire in the Hundred had restricted his availability.

Hussey had also been considered for a position alongside Stephen Fleming following the New Zealander's appointment to England's Test coaching role earlier this year. He ultimately opted to pursue a longer-term commitment with Australia.

“I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a more formal and meaningful role in the coming years. This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period,” Hussey said as quoted by Cricinfo.

In the meantime, McDonald welcomed Hussey’s appointment. He highlighted the experience and personal qualities that the former cricketer brings to the setup.

“Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff in the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players. Not only is his expertise as a player and coach across multiple formats, competitions, countries invaluable, so are his qualities as a person,” McDonald said.

Hussey's previous experience includes working with England's coaching group under Matthew Mott during their successful 2022 T20 World Cup campaign.

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