Australia announces squad for Bangladesh ODIs, Josh Inglis to lead; Mitchell Marsh misses out

New Delhi:

In a major development, CA (Cricket Australia) has come forward and announced its squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Bangladesh. The two sides will kick off the series with three ODI matches. It is worth noting that the clashes will be held on June 9, 11, and 14 in Mirpur.

Ahead of the series, Australia announced its squad for the ODI series. Much to the surprise of many, the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head have not been included in the squad for the series. There has been much chatter around the inclusion of Oliver Peake, who will be getting another shot in ODI cricket.

Notably, Travis Head will also be missing the T20I series against Bangladesh, with the board yet to announce a replacement. To replace Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy has been included in the squad. Despite having played Test cricket for Australia, Murphy will aim to get his first taste of limited-over international cricket.

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Tony Dodemaide gave his take on the squad selection

After the announcement of the squad, national selector Tony Dodemaide took centre stage and talked about the absentees, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh in the squad. He revealed that Marsh is missing from the ODI series as he is yet to return to full fitness from an ankle injury.

As for Travis Head, while being initially included in the squads, Head has been excluded as he has been granted a personal leave.

"We were hopeful Mitch Marsh would be available for the Bangladesh ODI series however he is still returning to full fitness from an ankle injury. Mitch will join the group in Dhaka and begin preparations for the T20I Series,” Dodemaide was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

"Travis was initially selected in the ODI and T20I legs of this Bangladesh tour but has subsequently been granted personal leave for both. We look forward to seeing him again for the top end Test Series against Bangladesh,” he added.

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

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