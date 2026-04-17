Australia announce white-ball Bangladesh tour in June; match timings could be affected due to fuel shortage

New Delhi:

Australia are set for a tightly packed tour of Bangladesh in June, with six white-ball matches squeezed into a 13-day window. The schedule features three ODIs followed by three T20Is, offering little breathing space between games.

The 50-over fixtures will be staged in Dhaka on June 9, 11 and 14. The action then shifts to Chattogram, where the T20I series is lined up for June 17, 19 and 21. Meanwhile, the match timings are still to be finalised, with the possibility of morning matches being explored due to ongoing energy-saving measures in Bangladesh. Those measures stem from fuel shortages linked to the West Asia crisis and have already influenced scheduling in other ongoing series in the country.

For Australia, the tour marks a return to T20I cricket in Bangladesh for the first time since 2021, when the hosts dominated the five-match contest. Their appearances in the ODI format in the country have been even more sporadic, with the last visit coming in 2011.

The leadership structure within the Australian side remains fluid. Mitchell Marsh continues to lead the T20I setup, while Pat Cummins is the designated ODI captain. However, Marsh has recently filled in at the helm in the 50-over format as well, with Cummins featuring sparingly since the 2023 World Cup final.

Bangladesh’s packed international calendar

The Bangladesh leg follows immediately after a three-match ODI series in Pakistan, a commitment that overlaps with the latter stages of the IPL. These fixtures collectively form the early phase of Australia’s build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup in southern Africa. Further series against Zimbabwe, South Africa and England are also part of that roadmap.

In the shortest format, this assignment signals a reset after Australia’s early exit from the T20 World Cup earlier this year. It also begins a new cycle that will include cricket’s return to the Olympics in 2028, as well as a T20 World Cup that Australia will co-host with New Zealand.

Notably, Bangladesh are due to tour Australia later in the year for a two-Test series, with Darwin and Mackay slated as venues.

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