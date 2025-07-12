Australia announce two changes to T20I squad set to take on West Indies Cricket Australia recently came forward and announced two changes to their T20I squad that is set to take on the West Indies in an upcoming five-game series. The first T20I is scheduled to be held on July 21 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

With Australia nearing the end of their ongoing Test series against the West Indies, the side will take on the Windies in a five-game T20I series next. The games will be held on July 21, 23, 26, 27, and 29. It is worth noting that Mitchell Marsh will be leading the side in the series.

Interestingly, the Aussies had already announced their T20I squad for the series against the West Indies. However, they recently came forward and announced two changes to the T20I squad for the upcoming series.

Notably, the Aussies have replaced Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood in the squad with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett, respectively. Interestingly, Fraser-McGurk had missed out on the national contract due to his form. Furthermore, with a subpar IPL season, the youngster will be looking to make a quick comeback against the West Indies.

Hazlewood to focus on South Africa series

Speaking of Josh Hazlewood, the ace pacer will be making his return home and will be gearing up for the upcoming white ball series against South Africa. On the other hand, Spencer Johnson is still making a comeback from his back injury.

As for Australia’s form in the shortest format, the Men in Yellow have won 12 of their last 14 T20I matches, and with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 looming on the horizon and set to be held in India and Sri Lanka, the Aussies will hope to maintain top form in preparation for the tournament.

Under Marsh’s captaincy, Australia will aim to put in a good showing against the West Indies and maintain their winning ways in the shortest format of the game.

Australia T20I squad v West Indies: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

