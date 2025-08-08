Australia announce squad for upcoming One-Day series against India, two Indian origin players picked Australia are set to host the India U19 team for a three-match One-Day and two four-day matches, scheduled for next month. Two Indian origin players - Yash Deshmukh and Aryan Sharma - of New South Wales and Victoria respectively have been picked in the squad.

New Delhi:

Australia have announced their 15-member U19 squad for the upcoming series against India at home. Interestingly, two India origin players - Aryan Sharma and Yash Deshmukh - have been selected in the team. Steve Hogan has been named the skipper of the side as the team will lock horns against India in three One-Day games and two four-day matches.

The three One-Day matches are set to take place on September 21, 24 and 26 with all matches scheduled to be played in Brisbane. The two teams will face each other in the two four-day matches as well and the same venue will host the opening game from September 30 to October 3. The tour will conclude with the final four-day game that will be played from October 7 to 10 in Mackay.

Series crucial for both teams with U19 World Cup to be played in January 2026

The series is crucial for both teams in terms of preparation for the U19 World Cup that is scheduled for January 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. As for the Indian origin players - Aryan and Yash - they have been picked by the selection panel in collaboration with state talent managers.

Former Australia coach Tim Nielsen has been appointed the head coach of the team and his experience of playing international cricket will certainly come in handy for the next generation of cricketers.

Australia U19 squad

Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajzuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper.

Reserves

Zed Hollock, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne

India U19 squad for Australia tour

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

Standby players: Yudhajit Guha, Laxman, B.K. Kishore, Alankrith Rapole, and Arnav Bugga.

India U19 tour of Australia schedule

One-Day Series

Match Date Day Venue 1st One-Day September 21 Sunday Brisbane 2nd One-Day September 24 Wednesday Brisbane 3rd One-Day September 26 Friday Brisbane

Four-Day Series