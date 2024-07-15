Australia announce squad for England and Scotland tour, David Warner's replacement found

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia cricket team

Australia have announced their T20I and ODI squad for the England and Scotland tour in September. Their ODI captain Pat Cummins has been rested ahead of the home summer while Mitchell Marsh has not only been retained as T20I captain, but he will also lead in ODIs on the tour. Australia are scheduled to play three T20Is vs Scotland, three T20Is and five ODIs against England on their tour to the United Kingdom.

All-rounder Cooper Connolly has got his maiden international call-up in the shortest format while David Warner's successor Jake Fraser-McGurk has made it to both ODI and T20I squads. Conolly has featured in only 15 T20 matches so far but performed well in the Big Bash League last season while McGurk had a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Delhi Capitals earlier this season. Notably, the latter has already made his ODI debut and looks set to get his T20I cap as well in Scotland.

Apart from Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell have been rested for the T20I leg of the tour and will join the team for five ODIs against England. From the World Cup squad, Ashton Agar and Matthew Wade have been dropped while Warner has confirmed his retirement although he has still kept the door ajar for the Champions Trophy.

"This tour gives us a great opportunity to bring in some new players in the absence of David Warner and Matthew Wade, as well as giving some senior players time to prepare for the home summer and a busy first half of next year. We are particularly pleased to offer Cooper his first opportunity in the T20 squad having introduced the likes of Jake, Spencer, Xavier and Aaron in the past 12 months. They are exciting prospects to join the likes of Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis and Josh Inglis in the white-ball set up.

"With the Champions Trophy on our doorstep early next year, the white-ball series against Pakistan leading into the summer and a huge home Test series against India, there has been a lot of planning invested into these next six months. That has included gradual integration of new players into our white-ball squads who have earned international opportunities via excellent form in Big Bash or state cricket," selector George Bailey said.

Australia T20I squad vs Scotland and England: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad vs England: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Schedule

Australia vs Scotland T20Is

1st T20I - Septermber 4: 7 PM IST

2nd T20I - September 6 - 7 PM IST

3rd T20I - September 7 - 7 PM IST

Australia vs England T20Is

September 11 - 1st T20I - 11 PM IST

September 13 - 2nd T20I - 11 PM IST

September 15 - 3rd T20I - 11 PM IST

Australia vs England ODIs

September 19 - 1st ODI - 3:30 PM IST

September 21 - 2nd ODI - 6:30 PM IST

September 24 - 3rd ODI - 3:30 PM IST

September 27 - 4th ODI - 6:30 PM IST

September 29 - 5th ODI - 3:30 PM IST