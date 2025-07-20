Australia announce playing XI for first West Indies T20I, Mitch Owen set to make debut With Australia all set to take on the West Indies in a five-game T20I series, with the first game set to kick off on July 20, Cricket Australia recently came forward and announced their playing XI for the first T20I of the series.

Australia is all set to kick off their five-game T20I series against the West Indies. Both sides lock horns in the first T20I at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on July 20, and both sides will be looking to get off to a good start to the five-game affair.

The Aussies will be led by ace all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, and ahead of the first T20I, the side also came forward and announced the playing XI for the first T20I. Matt Short has been ruled out of the series, with Jake Fraser-McGurk making a return to the side.

Furthermore, Mitch Owen is all set to make his debut with the side as well. Additionally, Tim David has been rested for the first clash as he is recovering from a hamstring injury; Cooper Connolly will be batting at number seven instead.

Marsh opens up on Australia’s approach in upcoming series

With some new names on the side, Marsh-led Australia could be offering the much-needed opportunities to the stars, and speaking on the same, the skipper took centre stage and outlined the side’s goals ahead of the series.

"First and foremost, it's always 'we're representing Australia, we're here to win the series' and culturally, that's how we want to go about it. There will be guys that get opportunities. We've obviously got a few guys missing for this series (for) a well-earned rest,” Marsh was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

"But we want guys to be flexible, fluid, and come together as a team and be really connected. We don't want anyone to come in here and feel like they have to prove themselves. We've really got a strong squad,” he added.

Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

