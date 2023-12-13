AUS vs PAK: Australia announce Playing XI for 1st Test, World Cup 2023 star reappointed as vice-captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia cricket players.

AUS vs PAK: Australia have named their Playing XI for the first Test of the three-match Test series against Pakistan. The Aussies named an expected XI that will take on the Men in Green in the opening Test at the Perth Stadium in Perth from December 14 onwards. Notably, they have made a surprise by reappointing one of the World Cup stars to the vice-captain's role.

Getting rewarded for his brilliant performances during the World Cup, star batter Travis Head has been reappointed Australia's Test vice-captain. Notably, he will be co-deputy to captain Pat Cummins with Steve Smith being the other vice-captain.

Nathan Lyon has made a return to the team after he missed out on the last three Tests against England in the epic Ashes series earlier this year. He comes in for Todd Murphy in the only change to the team that played the last Test of the Ashes series.

Notably, Mitchell Marsh has been picked over Cameron Green as the pace all-rounder for the opening Test. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are set to be the openers while the middle-order features the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Smith, and Head. Alex Carey takes the wicket-keeping gloves from Josh Inglis. The pace department features the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia playing XI against Pakistan:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

