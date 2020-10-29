Australia announce limited-overs squad for India series; Moises Henriques replaces injured Mitchell Marsh

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia have named an 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India.

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the 18-member squad for the ODI and T20I series against india, which begins on November 27. Aaron Finch will lead the side while fast bowler Pat Cummins remains the vice-captain.

Mitchell Marsh, who faced an injury during his maiden Indian Premier League game for Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this season, will remain on sidelines. Moises Henriques has replaced him in the squad.

Cameron Green is the new face in the Australian squad for the India series. A pace-bowling all-rounder, the 21-year-old Green averages over-50 with the bat in First-class cricket. His bowling average remains a decent 21.

The rest of the team is largely similar to the one which traveled to England before the Indian Premier League season this year.

Here's the squad:

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

The three-match ODI series begins on November 27 in Sydney, while the T20I series which consists of as many games, will take place between December 4-8.

India have already announced their squads for all the three series on the Australian tour (ODI, T20I and Test). Rohit Sharma's omission remained the biggest talking point following the squad announcement, as BCCI, in a press release, wrote that they will monitor the progress of the Indian opener as he recovers from injury.

Rishabh Pant has also been dropped from the limited-overs sides but continues to be a part of the Test squad.

