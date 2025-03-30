Australia announce bumper home summer including Ashes; set to host India, South Africa for white-ball series Australian men's team will be hosting India, South Africa and England in a bumper home summer for 2025-26 while the women's team will be up against the Indian team in a multi-format series. The Ashes will form part of the new World Test Championship cycle.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced a bumper schedule for the 2025-26 home summer where the men's team will be up against India and South Africa in white-ball assignments, followed by the Ashes while the women's team will host the Indian team in a multi-format series including a day-night Test at the WACA. A total of 26 matches will take place through the summer (men and women) across 11 cities, covering every single territory through the length and breadth of Australia with Darwin and Cairns returning to host international cricket.

The home summer begins early in August with South Africa set to play three T20Is and as many ODIs with two matches scheduled in each of Darwin, Cairns and Mackay. The series begins with three T20Is on August 10, 12 and 16 with the ODIs earmarked for August 19, 22 and 24. A couple of months later, the Indian team arrives on the Australian shores for three ODIs starting in Perth on October 19, followed by as many as five T20Is from October 29 to November 8.

The schedule has given Australia a breather this time between the white-ball assignments and the Test series with the first Ashes Test against England in Perth beginning after a 13-day gap on November 21. The series begins in Perth with the day-night Test scheduled for Gabba in the first week of December. Adelaide will be next with the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

Women's team to play historic WACA day-nighter

The women's teams will be in India for the ODI World Cup in September-October and the players will be busy playing the WBBL following that. The multi-format series begins on Sunday, February 15 at the SCG with three T20Is, with the matches scheduled in Canberra and Adelaide. The T20Is are followed by as many ODIs from February 24 to March 1 with the only day-night Test set to take place from March 6-9.

"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season," Cricket Australia's chief executive Todd Greenberg said.