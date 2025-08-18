Australia aim to end 11-year-long wait against South Africa as two teams meet in ODI series The preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027 begin for Australia and South Africa as they face each other in a three-match series from August 19 onwards. The reigning ODI World champions, Australia, are looking to end an 11-year wait against the Proteas.

New Delhi:

Australia and South Africa gear up to face each other in a three-match ODI series as they begin their preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027. The two teams contested in a three-match T20I series recently, which the Aussies won 2-1 following Glenn Maxwell's brilliance in the deciding match.

While the T20 World Cup preparations are in full swing, the ODI World Cup build-up has taken a backseat. However, the teams will look to find answers for the future, especially after retirements on either side.

Australia are now without Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell in the 50-over format after their retirements, while the Proteas go into the series after the international retirement of Heinrich Klaasen.

The two teams meet each other in the first ODI in Cairns on Tuesday, August 19. The venue hosted the third T20I, the first at the venue.

Australia look for first ODI series win in 11 years

Meanwhile, Australia are looking to end an 11-year-long wait against the Proteas. The Aussies have not won a bilateral series against South Africa since 2014, when they clinched a five-match series 4-1.

Since then, the two teams have contested in four bilateral ODI series, and South Africa won all four of them: three at home and one Down Under.

Dewald Brevis set to make debut

Meanwhile, hard-hitting batter Dewald Brevis is set to make his ODI debut with captain Temba Bavuma all but confirming it. "It's always exciting when you see the young faces," Bavuma told the media on the eve of the game on Monday. "Obviously, the big talk has been on Brevis, (he's been) putting up his hand and showing what he is capable of. (I'm) excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff," he added.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Matthew Breetzke, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Alex Carey, Xavier Bartlett