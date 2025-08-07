Australia A vs India A Live: When and where to watch AUS-A vs IND-A Women’s series on TV and streaming? With Australia A women all set to take India A women for a multi-format series involving three T20s, three one-days and one multi-day match, let us have a look at the where to watch details of the upcoming series.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the multi-format series between Australia A women and India A women. The two sides will lock horns in Queensland across three T20 matches, three one-day matches, and one four-day clash. The Australia A side boasts a mix of some big names and the best domestic talent that the country has to offer.

It is worth noting that Australia A’s T20 squad will be led by Nicole Faltum; Tahlia McGrath will be leading the one-day side, with Tahlia Wilson leading the multi-day squad. On the other hand, India A’s T20, one-day, and multi-day squad will be led by Radha Yadav.

When and where to watch AUS-A vs IND-A Women’s series on TV and OTT?

It is interesting to note that the three T20 matches will be held on August 7, 9, and 10. The three one-day matches will be held on August 13, 15, and 17, with the four-day clash scheduled to be held from August 21 to 24.

With many fans wondering where to watch the clash between Australia A women and India A women, it is worth noting that all the matches will be streamed live on cricket.com.au, with no telecast available in India.

Squads

Australia A squads

T20 squad: Nicole Faltum (c), Tahlia Wilson (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Alyssa Healy, Anika Learoyd, Madeline Penna, Rachel Trenaman, Courtney Webb

50-Over squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Nicole Faltum (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Darcie Brown, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Alyssa Healy, Anika Learoyd, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Four-Day squad: Tahlia Wilson (c), Nicole Faltum (vc), Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Anika Learoyd, Maitlan Brown, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Rachel Trenaman, Courtney Webb

India A squads

T20 squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Raghvi Bist, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Dhara Gujjar

50-over squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat, Yastika Bhatia

Four-day squad: Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani (vc), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Prema Rawat

Also Read: