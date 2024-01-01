David Warner announces retirement from ODI cricket, keeps doors open for Champions Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner.

Australia's iconic opening batter David Warner began the new year with an announcement of his retirement from ODI cricket along with Test cricket. Warner, who will be playing his final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan, has stated that he is hanging his boots from the 50-over format as well but will be available for the Champions Trophy if needed.

"I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well. That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement," Warner said on Monday at the SCG where he is scheduled to play his last Test.

"So I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit. I know there's a Champions Trophy coming up. If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around and they need someone, I'm going to be available," he added.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News