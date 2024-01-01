Monday, January 01, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. David Warner announces retirement from ODI cricket, keeps doors open for Champions Trophy

David Warner announces retirement from ODI cricket, keeps doors open for Champions Trophy

David Warner is in his last Test series. The Aussie star has announced his retirement from ODI cricket as well. Australia's World Cup 2023 final win over India was the final 50-over match for the veteran.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: January 01, 2024 6:31 IST
David Warner retirement
Image Source : GETTY David Warner.

Australia's iconic opening batter David Warner began the new year with an announcement of his retirement from ODI cricket along with Test cricket. Warner, who will be playing his final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan, has stated that he is hanging his boots from the 50-over format as well but will be available for the Champions Trophy if needed.

"I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well. That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement," Warner said on Monday at the SCG where he is scheduled to play his last Test.

"So I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit. I know there's a Champions Trophy coming up. If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around and they need someone, I'm going to be available," he added.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News