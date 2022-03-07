Monday, March 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 6th Match Online, TV

AUS-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 6th Match Online, TV

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, Live Telecast, Live Stream, Live cricket score, updates, commentary, highlights, latest news and full scorecard between AUS-W vs PAK-W.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2022 18:45 IST
Australia Women celebrate after taking a wicket during a match (File photo)
Image Source : TWITTER

Australia Women celebrate after taking a wicket during a match (File photo)

The sixth match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will see the clash of Australia Women vs Pakistan Women at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The match will begin at 6:30 AM IST. 

Match details 

Mar 08, Tuesday
Australia Women vs Pakistan Women
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
6:30 AM

Where can I watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches in India?
You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches live online in India?
You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.

In Pakistan
In Pakistan, PTV Sports will present the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

In Australia
In Australia, Fox Sports will present the live streaming of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The live streaming will be available on Kayo Sports.

Australia Women Squad
Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Ashleigh Gardner

Pakistan Women Squad
Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ghulam Fatima

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News