AUS-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 6th Match Online, TV

Australia Women celebrate after taking a wicket during a match (File photo)

The sixth match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will see the clash of Australia Women vs Pakistan Women at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The match will begin at 6:30 AM IST.

Match details

Mar 08, Tuesday

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

6:30 AM

Where can I watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches in India?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches live online in India?

You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will present the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Fox Sports will present the live streaming of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The live streaming will be available on Kayo Sports.

Australia Women Squad

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Ashleigh Gardner

Pakistan Women Squad

Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ghulam Fatima