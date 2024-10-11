AUS-W vs PAK-W: Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head record ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AU-W vs PAK-W: Australia vs Pakistan.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup has reached its business end and the race to the semifinals is heating up. The defending champions Australia are just one win away from securing a place in the semifinals as they gear up to take on Pakistan on Friday in Dubai.

Australia are at the top of the Group A points table with four points in two games. They have a splendid net run rate (NRR) of 2.524 and are looking like the team to beat in the tournament.

Australia hammered Sri Lanka by six wickets in their campaign opener before steamrolling their Trans-Tasman rivals White Ferns by 60 runs in their second fixture.

Their bowlers have done incredibly well with speedster Megan Schutt leading the pack. Schutt is the leading wicket-taker for Australia in the tournament and looks poised to add a few more wickets to her tally against Pakistan.

Australian spinners have also performed well in the tournament thus far. Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux have been spinning webs around the opposition batters and would look to add more victims to their credit. Interestingly, Australia have also tried Wareham in the top order, however, that move hasn't been very successful.

Skipper Alyssa Healy is short of runs and looks hungry to get a big one. Her opening partner Beth Mooney has been getting starts but a big score has eluded her so far.

On the other hand, Pakistan have suffered a major blow with their skipper Fatima Sana likely to be unavailable for the contest. Her father has passed away and therefore Muneeba Ali is all set to lead the team in her absence.

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head record ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup match

Australia have played 15 matches against Pakistan in the shortest format so far and won 13 of them with two games not yielding any result. Pakistan have never beaten Australia in T20Is so far.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Pakistan squad: Muneeba Ali (capt & wk), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana (unlikely starter)