Harmanpreet enjoying selection headache ahead of Australia T20Is; 'Everyone ready to play when required'

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will return from an injury layoff as a buoyant India take on the Australian challenge in the three-match women's T20I series, which starts October 7 in Gold Coast.

Harmanpreet, in an interaction with the media ahead of the first T20I at the Carrara Oval, brushed aside India's disappointing outings in their previous two T20I series against South Africa and England respectively. India conceded 2-1 defeats in both the series.

"We played South Africa and England after almost one year of no cricket. We were building our team, there were a few changes in the squad. I feel it takes time for players to adjust," Harmanpreet said.

"When you play after one year, it is important that you take everyone together. We are in a great frame of mind now, everyone can focus on bettering their game now as the team is in good form. Both the series were helpful in making us understand how to build our game."

When asked about the absence of seasoned campaigner Shikha Pandey from playing XI in the Australian tour so far, the Indian T20I captain said that the team management often faces selection headaches, which is a good thing from the team's point of view.

"When we make a XI, it is important to see the requirements of the team. Opponents matter, their weak points matter. Shikha is a great player but sometimes, even your great players have to sit out. But it's a good sign for the team that we have so many bright talents in the team. We have to think hard about our playing XIs, earlier we often used to go with the same XI. Now, all the players sitting on the bench are ready to go into playing XI when required," said Harmanpreet.

Harmanpreet remains, without an iota of doubt, one of the biggest match-winners in the game's shorter formats and she will fancy her chances in the coming days. While the Australian bowling attack trains its guns on the likes of Shafali, Mandhana and Harmanpreet, it will be another platform for young Jemimah Rodrigues to regain her form.

Jemimah hasn't had the best of time with the national team but will take confidence from her impressive showing in 'The Hundred'.

"Jemimah played well in The Hundred, she played a key role for her side. When a player is in good form, you expect them to perform consistently. So yes, of course, we expect her to deliver with similar consistency for the Indian team," said Harmanpreet.

During the tour, the visitors have shown that they can adapt to different formats within a short span of time, something that helped them dominate the pink ball Test, shortly after bringing to an end the Aussies' three-year world-record streak of 26 wins.

"This is a good initiative from the ICC. We get to play all the formats. Earlier we were either playing more of ODIs and more of T20Is. Someone has good hitting skills, someone is more patient, so everybody is now getting an opportunity," Harmanpreet said.

"Momentum is very important for the team, and our performances give us a positive sign. The way we played after the 1st ODI, we want to continue with the same momentum. We want to go all out, we want to win this series at any cost."

Talking about her own injury, Harmanpreet said that it was tough to stay on the sidelines, while also adding that an extended gap between the final ODI and the one-off Test might have even allowed her to play the four-day match.

"When I got injured, it was tough. I've been involved with the team throughout my career, but I learned a lot while watching the game from the sidelines. I am now confident while batting in the nets, I had some pain in the fielding but now I'm fine," said the 32-year-old.

"Initially, when I was injured, I wasn't able to bat. After Day 2-3 of the Test, I was able to bat and field. If we had four or more days between ODIs and Test, I would've been able to play the Test. It was disappointing but yes, the trainers and physios are really taking care of me."