AUS W vs IND W: Smriti Mandhana slams maiden Test ton in Gold Coast

Smriti Mandhana brought her maiden Test century in 170 deliveries against Australia in Gold Coast.

New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2021 10:18 IST
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden Test century during the one-off Pink Ball match against Australia on Friday. Mandhana's first Test ton came in the fourth Test of her career; prior to this innings, her highest score was 78 against England, which she scored earlier this year.

The left-handed batter started her innings strongly against Australia in the historic Pink Ball Test, scoring run-a-ball half-century before settling down, following the arrival of spinners in the innings. Even as Shafali Verma was dismissed, Mandhana remained composed as she forged a partnership alongside Punam Raut, ending the rain-hit first day at 80*.

On her second delivery of Day 2, Mandhana was caught by Beth Mooney at the cover-point region; however, she dramatically survived after the delivery was deemed a no-ball as Ellyse Perry overstepped the mark.

The Indian batter remained unfazed, however, as she scored with considerable pace. She eventually reached the three-figure mark in the 52nd over of the innings with a boundary in the midwicket region of Perry.

Mandhana became the first Indian women's cricketer to score a Test century on Australian soil, as well as the first to score a century in women's Pink Ball Test for India. 

