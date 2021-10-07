Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AUS W vs IND W Live Streaming 1st T20I: When and Where to Watch Australia vs India 1st WT20I Live

AUS W vs IND W Live Streaming 1st T20I: When and Where to Watch Australia vs India 1st WT20I Live

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20I (AUS W vs IND W 1st T20I) Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.

The AUS W vs IND W (Australia Women vs India Women) will be held at the Carrara Oval in Gold Coast. The AUS W vs IND W match will be live online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.

AUS W vs IND W Live Streaming 1st T20I: When and Where to Watch Australia vs India 1st WT20I Live

At what time does AUS W vs IND W 1st T20I will start?

AUS W vs IND W 1st T20I will start at 02.10 PM.

When is the AUS W vs IND W 1st T20I?

AUS W vs IND W 1st T20I will take place on October 7 (Thursday).

How do I watch live streaming of the AUS W vs IND W 1st T20I?

You can watch AUS W vs IND W 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AUS W vs IND W 1st T20I?

You can watch AUS W vs IND W 1st T20I on the Sony Sports network.

What are the squads for AUS W vs IND W 1st T20I?

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Redmayne, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia