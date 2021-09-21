AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI Live Update: Mithali Raj's half-century takes India to 225/8

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI Live Update: Mithali Raj scored a 109-ball 61 to take India to 225/8.

AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI, Live: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 1st ODI of the three match series between Australia Women and India women being played at the Ray Mitchell Oval, Mackay.

09:35 AM: Australian openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes have started Australia run chase with two runs in the first over.

1st innings: India women team captain India women team captain Mithali Raj continued with her purple patch on Tuesday when she scored her fifth consecutive fifty in ODIs as she scored a 107-ball 61 against Australia women in the first of the three-match series in Mackay; helping India post 225/8 on the board after late cameo from Richa Ghosh (32 off 29) and Jhulan Goswami (20 off 24). Darcie Brown did the most damage with the ball as she finished her 10-over spell at 4/33 while Sophie Molineux and Hannah Darlington picked two wickets a piece.

Here is the playing XI for the two teams:

Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (capt), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown

McGrath takes an allrounder spot in the middle order ahead of Annabel Sutherland. Stella Campbell will need to wait for her debut

India Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (capt), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav