AUS vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch Australia vs Zimbabwe on TV, online

AUS vs ZIM: Australian team led by Aaron Finch is finally back on the road and have started preparing themselves for the T20I World Cup that will be played in their backyard. The Australian team has enjoyed their fair share of vacation and is now back to playing ways. When all the Asian teams are busy playing T20I cricket, the Australian cricket team has gone out of their way and is now playing an ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Aaron Finch-led Australian team will play 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe. They had a fantastic start to their trip as they defeated the hosts by a margin of 5 wickets. Before this India had visited Zimbabwe and they won the ODI series by a margin of 3-0. The mighty Aussies have been touted as the favorites for this tournament, but the threat that Zimbabwe poses can't be discounted either. The hosts have Sikander Raza at their disposal, a batsman who is in red-hot form and can easily take the game away from the visitors.

As Australia takes filed against Zimbabwe at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville, here is how you can watch it.

Telecast and live streaming details for the 2nd ODI

The Australia-Zimbabwe ODI series will be live telecasted on TV on the Sony Six channel. The match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

When will the match start?

The match will start at 5:10 AM IST.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Marnus Labuschagne

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madame

