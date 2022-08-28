AUS vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Australia too good for hosts, go 1-0 up in the series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) AUS vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Australia defeat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Highlights Australia will Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs

Australia is the defending champion for this year's T20I World Cup

Australia have won the 1st ODI and they go 1-0 in the series

AUS vs ZIM: With global cricketing outfits gearing up for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year, white-ball teams all across the globe are stationed in different parts of the world and are putting their plans to test. It is not only about the T20I World Cup, but teams do have one eye set on the ODI World Cup that is to be played in India later next year.

Aaron Finch-led Australian team has enjoyed their fair share of a break after they finished their Sri Lankan tour in June and have now returned to competitive cricket with the T20I World Cup less than sixty days away. The mighty Australian side will play 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe. Finch won the toss in the first match and opted to field, similar to what KL Rahul did when India was playing against Zimbabwe.

Openers Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani opened the batting for team Zimbabwe. Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh opened the proceedings for Zimbabwe and struck first up. Marsh sent Kaia back when he was batting on 17 off 40 deliveries. On the other hand, it was Marumani who scored 45 off 61 deliveries. The hosts did have plenty of problems but it was Wesley Madhevere who rescued them, courtesy of his 72 off 91 deliveries. Zimbabwe batsmen Tony Munyonga and Sikandar Raza couldn't make any notable contribution to the team and left Zimbabwe stranded on 185/5. Courtesy of Regis Chakabva's 31 off 33 balls, Zimbabwe registered a total of 200 runs and was bundled out by 47.3 overs.

Just like a normal day in the office, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch opened the batting for their side. The Australian skipper who has been in a rough patch for quite some time now couldn't make any notable contribution to his side as he was dismissed for 15 off 21 deliveries by Richard Ngarava. After Finch departed, Australian stalwart Steven Smith walked out to bat. Rewinding the clock, Smith scored a patient 48 off 80 balls at a strike rate of 60. With the likes of Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis failing to score even 20, the late assault came from Glenn Maxwell who ended up scoring 32 off 9 deliveries. Australia won the match comfortably by 5 wickets and has now gone 1-0 up in the series.

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

Latest Cricket News