Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AUS vs WI T20I Series: Marcus Stoinis ruled out as hosts face mini-crisis ahead of crunch West Indies test

Highlights Marcus Stoinis earlier missed the T20I series against India

West Indies travel to face Australia in two-match T20I series that starts on Wenesday

The 1st T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland

Australia have been dealt a huge blow in the build-up to the T20 World Cup as star player Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of the West Indies series. The side strain to the star player has seen him miss the home series that is due to start on Wednesday as Nicholas Pooran’s team makes the trip Down Under.

Stoinis has remained in Perth where he will link up with the squad at the weekend and will therefore miss the T20I series in Gold Coast. He has not traveled with the team to Queensland and will work on his fitness instead. The two-match T20I series will be the perfect opportunity for Australia to bounce back from the 1-2 series defeat they suffered against India last week.

The Aussies missed Stoinis in the India series while the likes of Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh were also missing from the team for the crunch India series.

Where can we watch the 1st T20I between Australia vs West Indies?

The 1st T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be broadcasted on Live On SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD.

Where can we watch the 1st T20I between Australia vs West Indies?

The 1st T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Image Source : GETTY AUS vs WI T20I series

West Indies Tour of Australia Squad

Australia Squad for AUS vs WI T20I Series:Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies Squad for AUS vs WI T20I Series: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

Latest Cricket News