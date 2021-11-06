Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch AUS vs WI  Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch AUS vs WI Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

It's campaign back on track with a big win against Bangladesh, Australia will hope to avoid slipping up against West Indies here on Saturday.

After losing to arch-rival England last week, Australia bounced back with a record eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday. The margin of the defeat boosted its net run-rate to +1.031 (from -0.627). Still, a win may not be enough if the Proteas manage to beat England on Saturday by a margin that would lift its NRR past Australia’s.

At what time does Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on November 6 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in Australia.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Australia David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Chris Gayle/Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul/Oshane Thomas