AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Australia tighten grip for WTC final spot, thump WI by 419 runs in Adelaide

Australia have tightened their grip for a spot in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) after they cruised to 419 runs win in the second Test match against West Indies in Adelaide. The Aussies without skipper Pat Cummins were seen in superb form and dispatched the visitors in a one-sided contest in which Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head were the architects of the win. Aussies now have 74.92 PTC and sit top of the pile in the WTC standings after their 2-0 series win.

Aussies wrap West Indies tail

Having started the day at 38/4, the Aussies were at their fluent best with the ball and it did not take long for them to make their presence fell. In just the third over of Day 4, Devon Thomas was scalped by Mitchell Starc on 12 runs and it paved way for the Aussies to surface their dominance. The wickets would then fall at the rate of knots which saw the visitors spend a tough day at the office.

It took less than a session for the hosts to wrap the West Indies tail having bowled just 18.5 overs. The likes of Starc, Michael Neser and Scott Boland all ended with three wickets each while the opposition had no answers to the Australian bowling attacking. Nathon Lyon go the only other wicket as the West Indies added just 39 runs to their innings on Day 4 and ended the second innings at 77 all out. The win also saw Australia win the series 2-0 and push for a place in the final of the WTC in 2023.

Image Source : ICC WEBSITE SCREENGRAB WTC Standings

AUS near WTC final spot

The win sees Australia reach Percentage Win Tally (PWT) of 74.92 and therefore take a giant step to qualify for the WTC final that takes place in June 2023. The Aussies are not yet guaranteed a berth in the final as their series against India in India will play a vital role. If they come without a scratch in that series, they will play in the final of the WTC.

What is the WTC standings?

As things stand, India are fourth in the standings with PWT of 52.08 and will need to beat Australia in the 2023 Test series, to stand any chance of making the final of the WTC. Sri Lanka are third in the standings with PWT of 53.33 while Pakistan’s defeat to England has seen them take a massive dent and sit fifth with PWT of 46.67.

