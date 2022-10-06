Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AUS vs WI 2nd T20I: When and How to watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India?

Highlights Australia beat West Indies in the opening T20I on Wednesday with one ball to spare

A win for West Indies will see them end the series at 1-1

The second T20I will take place at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane

AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies on TV, online

Image Source : GETTY Matthew Wade

Here are all details about the 2nd T20I:

When will the 2nd T20I between Australia vs West Indies be played?

After winning the first T20I in emphatic style on Wednesday (October 5), Australia will be full of confidence as they look to seal the series 2-0 at the Gabba. Despite losing the match, Nicholas Pooran’s side gave a good account of themselves and will look to end the two-match T20I series on level terms. Ahead of the clash, here is where and how to watch the second T20I between Australia vs West Indies.

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be played on Wednesday, October 5th.

What is the venue for the 2nd T20I between Australia vs West Indies?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

At what time will the 2nd T20I between Australia vs West Indies match start?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 2nd T20I between Australia vs West Indies?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be broadcasted on Live On SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD.

Where can we watch the 2nd T20I between Australia vs West Indies online?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Australia Squad for AUS vs WI T20I Series:Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies Squad for AUS vs WI T20I Series: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

