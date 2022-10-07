AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I LIVE STREAMING: When and where to watch Australia and West Indies clash | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian team in action

AUS vs WI, 2nd T20I LIVE STREAMING: With the T20 World Cup just 9 days away, preparations for the marquee event are in full swing. Teams all across the globe are in the final phase of their preparations and they want to tick every box before they head into the multi-nation cricketing event. This World Cup holds a lot of importance for Australia too. The Aussies are the defending champions and are playing at home. The Aaron Finch-led Australian side will want to retain their crown and end the tournament as world champions.

On the other hand, there are two times T20 World Champions West Indies (2012 and 2016). As unpredictable as they are, the Nicholas Pooran-led Caribbean side have a lot of fireworks in their possession and their prowess as a batting unit can't be discounted. In a very smart move, the Caribbean team traveled to Australia pretty early and they will have a lot of time to understand the playing conditions which will help them with their preparations for the mega event. It was a very close contest in the first ODI with Australia snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Two dropped catches by West Indies in the first T20I helped Australia to win the match by 3 wickets and go one up in the series. The Aussies are suddenly having a headache of finalizing their eleven and with the World Cup just 9 days away, they will want to have their plans in place.

Here is how and where you can watch the second T20I:

When will the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies be played?

The second T20I will be played on October 7, 2022

What is the venue for the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies?

The second T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be played at the Gabba.

At what time will the 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I will begin at 1:40 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the 2nd T20I live?

The match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Which application will live stream Australia vs West Indies Second T20I match?

The second T20I match will be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

What are the squads?

Australia Squad: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles(w), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Obed McCoy, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein

