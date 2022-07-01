AUS vs SL: Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews ruled out of ongoing first Test against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Angelo Mathews ruled out of the first Test match

Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the ongoing first Test match against Australia after testing positive for Covid-19.

He withdrew from the Test before the game of the third day commenced.

"Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19. He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen Test Conducted on the player. The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. He has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following covid-19 protocols," the Sri Lanka Cricket Board stated in a post.

Oshada Fernando, who made his international debut in 2019, has been named as his replacement.

The Test match which began on 29th June and is scheduled till 3rd July is being played at the Galle International Stadium, Galle.

Full squads:

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Kamindu Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka

Australia:

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis