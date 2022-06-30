AUS vs SL: Bad weather delays second day of Test match, number of overs reduced, Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Galle International Stadium

Rain played spoilsport on the second day of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test match. Bad weather conditions like heavy wind and rain delayed the start of play at Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Gusty winds from the sea across the cricket ground blew away temporary spectator and camera huts. The play was not possible until after the scheduled lunch break. Umpires, after inspecting the field, rescheduled the start of play with the number of overs for the day reduced to 59.

Australia were 98/3 at stumps on the opening day in reply to Sri Lanka's 212 all-out in the first innings. Usman Khawaja was batting on 47 with Travis Head 6 not out.

Australia is set to play 2 Test matches against Sri Lanka.

Australia won the T20I series by 2-1. Whereas, Sri Lanka won the ODI series by 3-2.

Match details

Australia tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test

Date: 29th June to 3rd July

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Full squads:

Australia - Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka

(Inputs from PTI)