AUS vs SL 3rd T20I Dream11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Australia vs Sri Lanka

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2022 17:10 IST
AUS vs SL
Image Source : TWITTER

AUS to face SL in 3rd T20I match

Match Details 

Australia vs Sri Lanka

AUS vs SL 3rd T20I

Saturday, 7:00 PM

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Dream 11 for AUS vs SL

 

Keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh(VC), Danushka Gunathilaka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell(C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood,  Kane Richardson, Dushmantha Chameera

Probable Playing XI for AUS vs SL

Probable XI of Team Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Probable XI of Team Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Live Streaming Details

  • When did Australia's tour to Sri Lanka start? 

Australia's tour to Sri Lanka started on 7th June. Three T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches are scheduled to take place.

  • When is the AUS vs SL 3rd T20I match?

11th June, Saturday.

  • Where will be the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL played?

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

  • At what time will the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL start in India?

The match will start at 7 PM IST.

  • Where can I watch the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL on TV in India?

The match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network.

  • Where can I watch the 3rd T20I between AUS and SL online in India?

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.​

  • What are the squads ?

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade

