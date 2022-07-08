AUS vs SL 2nd Test, Day 1: Steve Smith ends century draught, smashes his 28th Test ton after 16 innings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Steve Smith registers his 28th Test Century

AUS vs SL 2nd Test, Day 1:

On the first day of the 2nd Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka on Friday, the Kangaroos were 298/5 at stumps.

In the first innings of the match, former Australia captain Steve Smith ended a year and a half long wait to smash his 28th Test hundred. The last time he hit a century was on 21st January 2021.

Australia had won the toss and had opted to bat first. After losing David Warner's early wicket, Marnus Labuschagne came in at 3 and took the onus to score runs to end with 104 off 156 balls.

Usman Khawaja departed soon and then it was Smith's turn to bat at No 4. Smith who was off-coloured in his previous games, bounced back stronger and added another ton to his list after 16 innings. He went unbeaten on 109 off 212 deliveries with 14 boundaries at the end of Day 1. This was Smith's second Test century against Sri Lanka.

With 8100 runs, Smith's Test average reached 60. In the list of top 10 run-getters of Australia, he became the only player to have a 52+ average.

Smith has scored 14 Test centuries away from home at an average of 57.86 in 74 innings.

Most centuries for Australia in away Tests:

16 - Ricky Ponting

16 - Steve Waugh

14 - Allan Border

14 - Steven Smith

Smith surpassed Virat Kohli's 27 Test centuries, to top the list of active players with the most Test hundreds sharing the spot with Joe Root.

Most Test centuries among active batters:

Steve Smith - 28

Joe Root - 28

Virat Kohli - 27

Kane Williamson - 24

David Warner - 24

Full squads -

Team Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Glenn Maxwell, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Jon Holland

Team Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka