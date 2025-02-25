AUS vs SA weather report: Will rain affect crucial Champions Trophy clash in Rawalpindi? Rawalpindi has surprised many in the ongoing Champions Trophy with a two-paced pitch, in contrast with the batting-friendly track it has generally produced and the weather too, which got overcast on Monday evening and heavy rain is predicted on the match day as well.

Australia, South Africa, ICC tournament and drama! The story has repeated itself quite a few times and it seems to be unfolding again as an overcast and slightly wet Rawalpindi welcomed the two teams for the crunch Group B clash in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Both teams began their campaigns with a win in their respective fixtures against Afghanistan and England and hence, this is a very big game in the context of the group and the tournament, which is this short and sharp.

Australia will be gung-ho despite lacking the first-choice pace attack after pulling off a remarkable 352-run chase against England. South Africa may not have played many games with their main group but a win against Afghanistan will give confidence, especially since they were without Heinrich Klaasen. Both teams coming off wins has set up this contest beautifully but the rain has other ideas.

As per Accuweather, the rain is predicted mostly throughout the day in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, February 25. The probability of precipitation around the start time of the match is 50 per cent, hence the start is likely to be delayed before it comes down to 49 and 46 for the next few hours. However, from 6 pm onwards (local time), the rain probability goes up to 75 from 49 to 54 and 65. By the looks of it, the rain might not be heavy but even if it drizzles, the umpires won't be eager to get on with the game keeping players' safety in mind.

Even when the rain stops, the groundsmen will have to ensure that the ground is match-ready and there is every possibility of rain making multiple appearances throughout the day. At this moment, it might be tough to predict if there would be a result before the rain actually stops and when it does but it will be a stop-start day, which is equally frustrating for the players and the spectators at the ground.