AUS vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin play for 2nd T20I? Australia defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the first T20I. The Mitchell Marsh-led side will aim to register another win to seal the series in Darwin, while the Proteas need to stage a comeback to level the series. Ahead of the second T20I, check the pitch report.

Darwin:

The first T20I between Australia and South Africa had enough thrills, and the second one at the Mararara Cricket Ground in Darwin is expected to be the same. The Proteas seamers produced a good show with the new ball, but they failed to stop Tim David’s wrath, which eventually cost them the match. The Australia international smacked 83 runs off 52 balls, as the hosts posted 178 runs on the board in the first innings.

Kwena Maphaka was the star with the ball for the Proteas, having picked four wickets for 20 runs. With that, he became the youngster cricketer from a full member nation to pick four wickets in a T20I match. His partner, veteran Kagiso Rabada, clinched two.

When it came to the chase, the keeper-batter Ryan Rickelton staged the perfect start, but there was little help from the other end. Wickets fell at regular intervals and pressure fell on the visitors. Tristan Stubbs tried to play his shots, but he too departed after scoring 37 runs off 27 balls. Rickelton, however, kept the Aiden Markram-led side in the hunt, scoring 71 runs, before he couldn’t finish the game as South Africa suffered a 17-run defeat.

They will hope to bounce back in the second game, especially after a stellar show with the new ball. The batters however will have to play to their merit and get the job done, especially when the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are not available for Australia.

Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, Pitch Report

The surface at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin is pretty balanced. It offers assistance to both batters and bowlers in the middle. Notably, batting slightly gets easier as time progresses. Anything over 180 runs can be considered a par score. Toss won’t matter much as the conditions will remain the same in both innings.