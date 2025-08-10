AUS vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin play for 1st T20I? AUS vs SA pitch report: Australia and South Africa will kick off the white-ball series with the first T20I in Darwin. This is South Africa's first white-ball series tour to Australia since 2018. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the Marrara Cricket Ground.

New Delhi:

South Africa's much-awaited white-ball tour to Australia kicks off with the opening T20I of the three-match series on August 10. The Proteas are on their tour to Australia since 2018, and the T20I series plays a key role now that the T20 World Cup is six months away from now.

The two will lock horns in Darwin as international cricket returns to the city for the first time since 2008, when Bangladesh were the last touring side for an ODI series. The city has hosted four ODIs and two Test matches.

Notably, the series acts as a key preparation stone for the upcoming men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. South Africa have been bolstered by the return of T20I captain Aiden Markram and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, while the Aussies have got back the services of Travis Head.

South Africa played with an experimental team in the tri-series that featured Zimbabwe and New Zealand and fell short in the final to the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Australia are coming off a 5-0 sweep over West Indies in a recent series.

The two are now set to face each other at the Marrara Cricket Ground in the first two T20Is of the series. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the venue.

Marrara Cricket Ground pitch report

International cricket returns to Darwin after a gap of 17 years, so it is hard to ascertain what exactly the surface will offer. However, the ground is generally flat and has green pitches, which shall offer a good balance between the bat and the ball.

There has been no T20I played at the venue, and this will be the maiden shortest format game here. Notably, the conditions that were on offer in the ODIs played here suggested that bowling has often had the wood over the bat, with the average first innings score being just over 200.

Marrara Cricket Ground - The Numbers Game

STATS - ODI

Total Matches - 4

Matches won batting first - 3

Matches won bowling first - 1

Average 1st innings Score - 205

Average 2nd innings Score - 114

Highest total recorded - 254/7 (50 Ovs) By AUS vs BAN

Lowest total recorded - 74/10 (27.4 Ovs) By BAN vs AUS

Highest score chased - 118/2 (22.4 Ovs) By AUS vs BAN

Lowest score defended - 198/5 (50 Ovs) By AUS vs BAN