AUS vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Lord's play in WTC final? Australia will play South Africa in the World Test Championship finale at Lord's, starting June 11. Check out the pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash between two of the greatest Test-playing nations.

London:

Australia will play South Africa in the World Test Championship finale at the iconic Lord’s, starting June 11. The defending champions need to sort their batting order ahead of the marquee clash as Marnus Labuschagne’s place in the playing XI is currently under the scanner. The 30-year-old proved his value in the longest format of the game, but his form in this WTC cycle has been concerning. He averaged only 28.33, and for the same reason, Australia might consider dropping the cricketer from the final.

All-rounder Cameron Green is set to make his return. The youngster scored 467 runs in five matches for Gloucestershire in the County Championship Division II, and with that, he has cemented his spot in the playing XI. However, his batting number is yet to be revealed. In case Labuschagne sits out, Green can bat at three with Steve Smith at four or vice versa. Or else, the 26-year-old might open the innings, replacing Sam Konstas.

South Africa, on the other hand, have a sorted playing XI but they lack experience in playing matches. The Temba Bavuma-led side hasn’t played enough Test matches against England and Australia lately, and that’s a concern as well. On top of that, they will feel the heat as the Proteas have lost three ICC finals in recent times - two women’s T20 World Cup finals and one men’s. Nevertheless, they have a very strong bowling unit, which can very well challenge the Australia batters.

Lord’s, London, Pitch Report

The surface at the Lord’s will favour all parties. The pacers are expected to get some advantage early on but as the match progresses, the spinners will come into the picture. Batting first will be the ideal thing to do. If the team batting first does well in the first 15 overs, then batting will get easier with time and they can post a massive total on the board.