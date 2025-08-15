AUS vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Cazaly's stadium in Cairns play in 3rd T20I? The third and final T20I between Australia and South Africa will be played on Saturday (August 16) at Cazaly's stadium in Cairns. The series is currently locked at 1-1 and both teams have a chance to win the contest. Here's the pitch report of venue:

Queensland:

Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final T20I on Saturday (August 16) at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1, with Australia winning the opening game while the visitors hit back in the next game to level the contest. The decider is expected to be a close encounter, with South Africa aiming for their first T20I series win over Australia since 2008.

The hosts have been hit with a concussion to Mitchell Owen. He was hit on the helmet in the second game and according to the protocols, he will have to rest for 12 days. Aaron Hardie is a like-for-like replacement for him down the order; however, Australia also have Josh Inglis in their line-up, who missed the previous game due to illness.

As for South Africa, they have all players fit and available for this encounter and will be brimming with confidence after a near-perfect show in the previous game. Dewald Brevis was the star for them in the previous outing, smashing a 41-ball ton, the fastest ever against Australia in the shortest format. The visitors will be keen on putting their best show to end their winless drought against the Aussies.

Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns - Pitch Report

Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns is hosting a T20I for the first time in history. The venue has hosted two Tests and five ODIs before. Australia have won all five ODIs and one Test, while the other Test match ended in a draw. However, a T20 game was played at this venue during the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) season between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat. The Renegades won that match by 22 runs, defending the total of 166 runs. However, given that a T20 game is happening at this venue after more than 18 months, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns - T20 Numbers Game

Matches Played - 1 (Dec 2022 in BBL)

Matches won batting first - 1

Matches won bowling first - 0

Average first innings score - 166

Wickets picked by pacers - 5

Wickets picked by spinners - 7

Squads

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger

Also Read