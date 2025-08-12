AUS vs SA: Lhuan dre-Pretorius smashes Glenn Maxwell for massive 107m six, ball travels over the roof Lhuan Dre-Pretorius is known for his power hitting, and in the fifth over of the innings during the second T20I against Australia in Darwin, the left-hander showcased his skills. Even though he scored only 10 runs , Pretorius's six remained the talking point. Here's the video

Darwin:

Dewald Brevis might have lit up the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin with a sensational century in the second T20I against Australia, but Lhuan Dre-Pretorius also made the headlines before that with a massive six off Glenn Maxwell while batting at number three. Even though the southpaw scored only 10 runs before getting out, his six off Maxwell remained the talking point until Brevis came out and played some stunning strokes.

The incident happened in the fifth over of the innings when Pretorius went down on one knee and launched the ball over deep mid-wicket for a massive six. The timing was so perfect from the batter that the ball landed over the roof of the stadium. The ball travelled a stunning 107 metres as the spectators were left admiring the brilliant stroke from the South African batter.

However, Maxwell had the last laugh in the end as he bluffed Pretorius in his next over. The latter stepped out to smash the bowler yet again but couldn't connect only for the ball to flick his pads and reach the wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who ran him out.

Dewald Brevis blows Australia away

By the time Lhuan Dre-Pretorius got out, Dewald Brevis was already in the middle, and little did Australia know what was going to hit them. The youngster smashed the second-fastest century for South Africa and also became the first ever batter to register a 100-plus score in the AUS vs SA T20Is. Hashim Amla was the top scorer on the list with an unbeaten 97 in 2016, but Brevis broke the nine-year-old record with his nonchalant hitting.

On the back of a brilliant knock from Brevis, South Africa posted their highest total against Australia in the history of T20Is. With this performance, they have a great chance of levelling the series and keep their hopes of winning a T20I series against Australia for the first time in 17 years alive.